Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account

Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month.

The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the nature of the adult-themed content that she was sharing on her FanTime profile. Fan Time has now congratulated the ex-WWE Superstar on the achievement via Instagram by saying, "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ." The news comes not long after Rose's agent revealed that she had already earned $500,000 in the days following her WWE release.

Rose's WWE run came to an end when she lost the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, though the title change had been planned for some time, Rose's impending release saw those plans come to fruition ahead of schedule. Her fellow Toxic Attraction stablemates were also reportedly going to be moved to the main roster without Rose, and it remains to be seen whether or not the duo of Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin will still land on the main roster. Rose updated fans in the wake of the release, saying that she was "overwhelmed with all the love and support."

Despite numerous independent and AEW talent currently making money from similar sites like OnlyFans, it is currently unknown whether or not Rose will step back inside the ring in the future, as Rose is doing well for herself financially.