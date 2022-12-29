Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.

While on "Wrestling Observer Radio," wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that this might not affect the long-term plans the way some feared it would have. "The plan was to bring them up to the main roster, you know, without [Rose] anyway," Meltzer said. "They weren't ready when they first brought them up in the ring, but they're getting there and the act itself is a good act." On "NXT," this past Tuesday, Toxic Attraction had their first pre-taped segment without Rose since her release from the company.

Throughout their time in "NXT together, Jayne and Dolin have found success, as they have held the "NXT" Tag Team Championships on two occasions for a combined total of 249 days — successfully defended the titles twice. Dolin and Jayne have already gotten a taste of the main roster without Rose, as they have wrestled on "SmackDown" twice since August began. Their first match saw them get an upset win over Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, however, Dolin suffered an injury and the pairing had to pull out. Less than a month later, Dolin and Jayne suffered a loss against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in tag team action.