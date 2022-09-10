WWE NXT Stars Face Women's Tag Team Champions On SmackDown

Toxic Attraction has been a force to be reckoned with on the "NXT 2.0" brand, and it seems as if a move to the main roster may be in the future for at least two of the group's members.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their return to "SmackDown" this past Friday, where they faced off against the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. While Toxic Attraction put up a good fight in the match, things ultimately came to a close after Rodriguez delivered a Texana Bomb to Jayne and pinned her for the win.

The two teams were originally set to come face-to-face during the semifinals of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Dolin and Jayne replaced Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark after Stark suffered an injury during her match for the "NXT" Women's Championship against Toxic Attraction's leader, Mandy Rose. However, Dolin and Jayne were also pulled from the tournament due to a concussion Dolin suffered in their quarterfinal victory over Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Toxic Attraction formed after Mandy Rose made her return to "NXT" in July of 2021. She scouted Dolin and Jayne before recruiting them and taking on the role of their mentor. The group's members all won titles on the Halloween Havoc special last October. Dolin and Jayne won the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles and Rose defeated Rodriguez to win the "NXT" Women's Championship. While Dolin and Jayne later lost their titles, Rose's reign continues thanks in part to her stablemates.