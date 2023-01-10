Mandy Rose Comments On WWE Release And 'Gut-Punch' NXT Title Loss

Hours removed from losing the "NXT" Women's Championship on December 13, Mandy Rose was reportedly released for posting risque content on her FanTime page. WWE was said to have been put in a "tough position" and felt that Rose's content was "outside of the parameters" of her WWE contract. Nearly a month later, Rose shared her side of the story during an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show."

"Because of everything that's happened since then, honestly, everything happens for a reason," Rose said. "And I can't even say I was wronged, because I am so forever grateful for everything WWE has presented me with. I can't sit here and say that I was wronged or not — I'm hurt, 100 percent. I'm very hurt."

Rose claims that WWE did not state that she was being released due to her FanTime page, which has now reportedly earned her more than $1 million. Regardless, she was disappointed at being let go following the most success she had in her career since joining WWE in 2015. Rose reigned as "NXT" Women's Champion for 413 days, unifying the "NXT" and "NXT UK" titles en route to becoming the third longest-reigning women's champion in the brand's history, while also elevating others and witnessing the growth of so many women in the division.

"To me, that was so important, because it was so rewarding for me," Rose said. "So losing the title was obviously a gut-punch. I was so disappointed. But at the end of the day, my purpose was gone, and that's where I felt lost and confused because of all the hard work I put in." Despite the hurt, Rose reiterated that she is forever grateful for the platform she had and for the work she accomplished in WWE.