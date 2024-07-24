Darby Allin Looks Back On Crazy Spots From AEW Revolution, Use Of 'Real Glass'

Anyone who has seen enough Darby Allin matches by now knows that the AEW star likes to live on the edge, something that has people shivering with anticipation ahead of Allin stepping into Blood & Guts for the first time this evening. For all the craziness Allin has done though, the number one moment for many occurred earlier this year at AEW Revolution, where Allin attempted a Swanton Bomb off a ladder that ended with him landing through glass.

Advertisement

The move left Allin bleeding profusely from his back and his side, requiring several stiches and Allin needing to be taped up, creating one of the more gruesome images in AEW history. But as Allin told it during an interview with Sports Illustrated, he wasn't in considerable pain from the spot.

"Going through the glass, that was pretty chill," Allin said. "Then the referee was like 'Are you OK?' I had like a huge hole in my side. It sliced me open pretty good, and they had to tape me up. The stitches and staples held me together, which sucked, but otherwise, it didn't hurt."

One thing Allin made sure to do before the spot was plunge as soon as possible, as opposed to getting in his own head.

"When you think about it, that's when you get hurt," Allin said. "You need to get up there and go. I was just going with the flow."

Advertisement

Allin also confirmed that he went through real glass, not sugar glass, and explained the reasoning behind going with the former over the latter.

"I didn't want to use sugar glass," Allin said. "If that breaks too early, or breaks in your hands, it's embarrassing. I wanted real glass. It was all or nothing for Sting."