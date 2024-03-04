Darby Allin Provides Health Update Following AEW Revolution Glass Spot

AEW Revolution 2024 is in the books, and fans around the world are still buzzing about Sting's retirement match in the main event. Still, despite "The Icon" riding off into the sunset with an unbeaten 29-0 record in the promotion, Darby Allin stole the show. During the match, Allin performed a senton off the top of a ladder, hoping to put Nicholas Jackson through a pane of glass. Instead, Allin went through the glass by himself. Fortunately, he finished the match and even appeared at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum to give some insight into his condition.

"I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive," Allin said. "I was in the middle of getting stitched up but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it. I'm still breathing...it was crazy because I flipped through it, [the doctors] are like, 'Are you going to be able to continue?' F**k yeah, dude.'" The AEW doctors also gave Allin a doctor's note clearing him to climb Mount Everest later this year, to which Allin revealed he would be taking time away from AEW from March 27 onward.

As someone who has been by Allin's side since arriving in AEW, Sting has seen his tag team partner perform some outrageous stunts over time, but even he had to admit how concerned he was following the spot. "I always trust that Darby's going to be okay, but I mean, this was pretty hairy tonight," he said.

"The Icon" also reminded everyone remember that he also went through a number of tables during the main event, but was just happy that he was able to create such a special memory for himself, Allin, and everyone in attendance.