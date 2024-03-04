Darby Allin Provides Health Update Following AEW Revolution Glass Spot
AEW Revolution 2024 is in the books, and fans around the world are still buzzing about Sting's retirement match in the main event. Still, despite "The Icon" riding off into the sunset with an unbeaten 29-0 record in the promotion, Darby Allin stole the show. During the match, Allin performed a senton off the top of a ladder, hoping to put Nicholas Jackson through a pane of glass. Instead, Allin went through the glass by himself. Fortunately, he finished the match and even appeared at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum to give some insight into his condition.
"I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive," Allin said. "I was in the middle of getting stitched up but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it. I'm still breathing...it was crazy because I flipped through it, [the doctors] are like, 'Are you going to be able to continue?' F**k yeah, dude.'" The AEW doctors also gave Allin a doctor's note clearing him to climb Mount Everest later this year, to which Allin revealed he would be taking time away from AEW from March 27 onward.
As someone who has been by Allin's side since arriving in AEW, Sting has seen his tag team partner perform some outrageous stunts over time, but even he had to admit how concerned he was following the spot. "I always trust that Darby's going to be okay, but I mean, this was pretty hairy tonight," he said.
"The Icon" also reminded everyone remember that he also went through a number of tables during the main event, but was just happy that he was able to create such a special memory for himself, Allin, and everyone in attendance.
Darby Allin won't have long to rest before his next match
Despite his back being sliced to pieces by the pane of glass he went through, Allin seemed in high spirits when he arrived at the media scrum. However, he learned that Tony Khan had been talking about his next match, something Allin had no clue about. Khan told Allin he would be back in action on March 13 at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" in Boston, where he will take on Jay White. While that promises to be a tough test for the former AEW TNT Champion, he looks forward to going one-on-one with White.
"He is literally I feel like one of the top acts here, and I'd love to get in the ring with Jay, and I want to just see where I am and after Sting retires...and you've got to remember it's been like three years I've had this guy next to me and he's been along every step of the way. This is actually my first challenge as a solo act, and Jay White...good god."
On the AEW Revoluton Zero Hour pre-show, White said he will remind everyone why he is the "Catalyst of Professional Wrestling" at "Big Business." This will be the Bullet Club Gold leader's first test as a singles wrestler since the conclusion of the Continental Classic tournament in December 2023. Meanwhile, with Allin moving forward as a solo act, it means the AEW World Tag Team Championships he held with Sting have been vacated, and a tournament will now take place to crown new titleholders.
