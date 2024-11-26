AEW's Darby Allin Details The Lessons He Learned From WWE HOFer Sting

Highlights of Darby Allin's AEW run include winning the TNT Championship twice, mastering the Coffin Match, and of course, his partnership with "The Icon" Sting, which eventually led to a reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions. With all this success, though, Allin emphasizes that he has kept his ego in check, specifically per the direction of Sting.

"[The most important lesson I've learned from Sting was] just to be humble and grateful for everything," Allin told "Downunder The Ring Podcast." "Just don't believe the hype, don't get an ego, because the wrestling world is gonna chew you up and spit you out. At the end of the day, when the 15 minute ride's over, you want to look in the mirror and know who you're looking at, you know? He's the greatest dude ever. Just how he led outside of the ring is bigger than how he led inside of it."

In March 2024, the three-year in-ring partnership between Allin and the WWE Hall of Famer came to an end when they defeated The Young Bucks in what was Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution. Fast forward five months, Sting made a surprise return at AEW All In to save Allin from a post-match torching from The Elite after he lost his first Coffin Match to "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry. Allin has since removed himself from The Elite's line of fire, and is now instead trying to help various colleagues combat a new threat in the AEW locker room — that being the Death Riders.

