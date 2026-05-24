AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Full & Final Card

AEW's Memorial Day weekend tradition will continue when Double or Nothing takes place from the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York on May 24. Between the Buy In and main show, this year's event boasts a 12-match card, with championships, tag team careers, and MJF's hair all at stake.

The Double or Nothing Buy In will feature three bouts, one of which sees the return of social media sensation Big Boom AJ. On this occasion, AJ will reunite with QT Marshall, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong to take on Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Lee Moriarty. Big Justice will accompany AJ's team, and if history repeats itself, he might even get in on the action himself.

Elsewhere on the pre-show, Viva Van and Zayda Steel have the possibility of securing a future AEW Women's Tag Team Championship match, but only if they can survive five minutes in the ring with the current titleholders, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross. Finally, in trios competition, The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta will face The Opps' Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Anthony Bowens, the latter of whom just recently aligned himself with the respective faction.

Samoa Joe, the leader of The Opps, will be in action on the DON main show as he and Will Ospreay battle in the first round of the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. On the other side of the tourney bracket, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will clash with ROH World Champion Bandido.

The 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament will kick off on the same night through an opening round bout pitting ROH Women's Champion Athena against Mina Shirakawa. Originally, TBS Champion Willow Nightingale prepared to face NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Alex Windsor at Double or Nothing. Due to a shoulder injury, however, Nightingale relinquished her title and withdrew from the women's tournament. Windsor is now set to meet a mystery wild card opponent at a later date.

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla will also compete on the pay-per-view. In her case, Thekla will defend her title against three of its former holders — Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida — in a four-way match.