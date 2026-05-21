Injured Willow Nightingale Withdraws From Owen Hart Tournament, Vacates AEW TBS Title

Willow Nightingale had sad news for fans during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, as she announced in a backstage segment she injured her shoulder during her recent TBS Championship defense against Red Velvet. The match took place Saturday on "AEW Collision."

In the pre-recorded video, Nightingale said that because of the injury, she has to pull out of the Owen Hart Tournament. She was set to face Alex Windsor at Double or Nothing on Sunday. In addition to not being able to compete in the tournament, Nightingale said she also has to relinquish the TBS Championship.

"But as sure as this smile remains on my face, I will be back," Nightingale said to end, before leaving the belt in the locker room area. "I don't know when, but I'll tell you this. I'm coming right back to the top."

Commentary announced after the segment that a wild card opponent will take Nightingale's place in the tournament. Instead of the match against Windsor happening at the pay-per-view, the Double or Nothing match will now be Mina Shirakawa vs. ROH Women's World Champion Athena. As of this writing, AEW did not announce what will happen with the TBS title.

"The Babe with the Power" defeated Mercedes Mone to capture the gold at "Dynamite: New Year's Smash" to end 2025. Her reign, her second with the TBS Championship, lasted 140 days.