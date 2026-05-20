AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 5/20 - Two Titles On The Line, Anything Goes Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on May 20, 2026, coming to you live from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine at a special run time of 3 hours!

As he prepares to defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in a Title vs. Hair Match at AEW Double or Nothing this coming Sunday, Darby Allin will be putting his title on the line tonight as he defends against "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Allin has had successful defenses against Tommaso Ciampa, Brody King, Bailey's JetSpeed tag team partner Kevin Knight, PAC, Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family, and most recently Sammy Guevara across "Dynamite" and "Collision" over the last several weeks dating back to the April 22 episode of "Dynamite".

Two thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions and Conglomeration members Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong will be challenging FTR for their AEW World Tag Team Championship, with only days remaining before Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defend their title against Christian Cage and Adam Copeland in an I Quit Match at Double or Nothing. Cassidy defeated Harwood in a Double Jeopardy Match during the "Dynamite" and "Collision" special on May 6 to earn his and Strong's title shot tonight.

Cassidy and Strong's stablemate Mark Briscoe will be competing in a match of his own as he goes head-to-head with Tommaso Ciampa in an Anything Goes Match. Briscoe has been looking to seek out retribution against Ciampa since making his return to AEW, with Ciampa having previously dethroned Briscoe as TNT Champion on the January 31 episode of "Collision" before eventually losing it to Kyle Fletcher shortly after.

Yet another member of The Conglomeration will also be in action, as Kyle O'Reilly faces The Death Riders' Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. If O'Reilly emerges as the victor, then he will earn a future shot at Moxley's Continental Championship. Moxley won't be the only person competing in an Eliminator Match, as Divine Dominion's Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have issued an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Five Minute Eliminator match to any women's tag team who wishes to answer the call.

Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and The Elite's Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson will be colliding with The Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo and Mark Davis, The Dogs' David Finlay and Clark Connors, and The Demand's Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a Stadium Stampede Match at Sunday's pay-per-view event. Before all fourteen men meet, Jericho will be joining forces with The Young Bucks to take on Andrade, Davis, and Ricochet in trios competition tonight.

Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps will be competing in his first match since taking part in a 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the National Championship during the AEW Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show on March 15 as he squares off against Will Ospreay. Ospreay has been training with the aforementioned Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders over the last few weeks to better his previously injured neck, and emerged victorious against The Bang Bang Gang's Ace Austin during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite".

Additionally, The Brawling Birds' Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor will be joining forces with Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa to face Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena and Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and AEW Women's World Champion Thekla in an Eight Woman Tag Team Match. Swerve Strickland will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as he prepares to take on Bandido in a quarterfinals match for the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament at Double or Nothing.