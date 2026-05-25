Athena Advances In Owen Hart Cup With AEW Double Or Nothing Win Over Mina Shirakawa

Athena advances to the second round of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament with a win over Mina Shirakawa at AEW Double or Nothing.

They quickly moved to the outside. Athena charged at Shirakawa, but she moved and Athena hit her knee, which would be a focus throughout the match. Athena sent her into the side of the announce table and dropkicked her into the barricade and knocked out the led sign.

Back in the ring, Shirakawa tried to pin Athena and then worked her knee. Shirakawa stomped on Athena's ankle on the ropes. She stomped her on the back of the knee after draping it across the ropes. She went for a crossbody, but Athena caught her and slammed her to the mat and put her in a standing submission. Shirakawa took her down with a slingblade. She went for a DDT, but Athena moved. Shirakawa was able to land the DDT on the next attempt and Athena escaped to the outside. Shirakawa landed a tornillo.

Back in the ring, Shirakawa followed with a dropkick from the top rope. Athena landed a tijares and a curb stomp. Athena went for an O-Face, but Shirakawa avoided it. She spiked Athena and landed her version of the seatbelt. Shirakawa put her in the Figure Four, but Athena got to the ropes. Shirakawa hit her with a back fist and went for Glamorous Driver, but Athena blocked it. She hit Athena in the face with a knee. Athena landed a tombstone piledriver and immediately followed with the O-Face to advance.