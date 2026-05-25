Tony Khan On Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey: 'She's Always Welcome In AEW'

UFC fighter-turned-pro wrestler Ronda Rousey may have burned the bridge between herself and WWE, but she hasn't stepped away entirely from pro wrestling, both competing in Ring of Honor and making an appearance at AEW Revolution 2026. During a recent media call ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing 2026, Tony Khan addressed Rousey's appearance at Revolution and whether she'll appear in the promotion anytime soon.

"Ronda Rousey is a tremendous fighter and she is somebody that is always welcomed in AEW," Khan stated. "I enjoyed working with Ronda in ROH, and I loved having her at AEW Revolution, and any time Ronda wants to come back to AEW, she is always welcomed." Khan then cited that Rousey is currently focused on her family, but claimed that he would love to have her in the promotion again soon as he considers her one of the greats.

It sounds like there are no imminent plans to use Rousey in AEW, despite her teasing something with Toni Storm. Still, Rousey has had only good things to say about AEW. Rousey previously praised AEW's non-PG rated shows, claiming it gave her a sense of freedom she never had in WWE. Following this, she even added that she felt like she was always playing someone's impression of her in WWE, claiming that the creative control was that intense. At the same time, she clarified that while she's bashed WWE in recent years, her main issues were always with Vince McMahon's creative direction and that she otherwise enjoyed her run with the promotion.

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