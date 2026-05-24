AJ Styles On His New Training & Scouting Role In WWE: 'I Still Have Passion'

AJ Styles might have officially hung up his boots, but the veteran is nowhere near done with the pro wrestling industry. During an episode of his "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles explained that while he's not officially taking over in the role, he'll be trying his hand at a little bit of training in addition to scouting for WWE.

"I'm just helping out a friend while he gets some stuff done to the old knees. ... I'm just filling in," he clarified. "Whatever they need, I want to be the guy. I like to be needed and needed is a good thing, and the fact that I get to go down there and enjoy myself because I still have passion for wrestling!" Styles added that he hopes that his passion ends up carrying over to the students in the Performance Center, as they should be excited about learning.

Styles then looked back at his early years coming up in the industry and proclaimed that he loves training. "I hope they feel the same way!" he expressed. The veteran then pivoted to how he feels about retirement and gave his frank thoughts and feelings. "I'm excited about the next steps, you know? I don't know exactly what they are, but being a part of the WWE ID, and the coaching, and be able to go to the Performance Center and working with the talent."

He specifically added that he enjoys freeform training the most and helping the up-and-coming wrestlers polish their in-ring moves using his decades of knowledge. "Little things like that are fun to me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.