Mick Foley Debuts During AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In, Has War Of Words With MJF

Mick Foley made his AEW debut as a co-host with Renee Paquette during the Double or Nothing Buy In.

The "Hardcore Legend" was running punditry alongside Paquette in between each of the three matches, and with 16 minutes of the pre-show left after the matches. Paquette then asked Foley about the main event of the main card, pitting MJF against Darby Allin in a Hair vs. Title match for the AEW World Championship.

MJF came out to confront Foley as he got onto the subject, declaring that no one would be shaved bald during the show despite the crowd's chanting. Foley rebutted that and said Allin was like him in a lot of ways, but he is younger and has more in the gas tank than he ever did. And as he got closer to MJF, he said that he could notice that his hair was wavy, and it would be waving goodbye later on.

MJF hit Foley with a low blow and looked to beat the legend down before Allin ran down to make the save. Foley told MJF not to run away because he had something for him to hear, turning his attention to Allin and telling him he only recently learned he inspired his career.

He told Allin to go into the match and do it for the weirdos like them two, and drew on his "Cactus Jack" persona to send the World Champion off with a "Bang, Bang!"