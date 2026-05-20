Mick Foley Officially Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

Mick Foley appears to be All Elite, or at worst All Elite adjacent. Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, AEW owner Tony Khan announced that the WWE Hall of Famer and "Hardcore Icon" would be making his AEW debut this weekend at Double or Nothing. Foley will be co-hosting the PPV's pre-show, Zero Hour, alongside Renee Paquette, though Khan was quick to note this was Foley's "first night" in AEW, hinting that there would be more to come for Foley.

Before #AEWDoN,

watch the The Buy In

FREE before the ppv THIS SUNDAY! Your new co-hosts are @ReneePaquette & Mick Foley!

Foley's coming back to TBS, where he ran wild as Cactus Jack! Don't miss his first night in AEW on Sunday +

see you for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/wWpAHRi4dP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 20, 2026

Khan's announcement came just a little after the Quad City Comic Con's Facebook page announced that Foley, originally scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday of the convention, would only be appearing on Saturday. In response to a fan who suggested Foley was pulled because of a potential Double or Nothing appearance, the convention responded by saying "We were told we couldn't be told, which told us all we needed to be told."

Just one week ago, a report revealed that AEW had interest in bringing Foley in, though it was unclear in what regard. Even prior to that, however, many fans had speculated that AEW could be a destination for Foley after he announced he was cutting ties with WWE last winter over their close relationship with the Donald Trump Presidency. Foley had previously been linked to AEW through MJF, as the two discussed a potential retirement match for Foley that never came to pass.

Foley's Double or Nothing appearance will mean that the "Hardcore Legend" has now worked for every major US wrestling organization during his lengthy career. In addition to his numerous WWE stint, Foley had previously worked for WCW and ECW during the 1990s, Ring of Honor in the mid-2000s, and TNA from 2008 to 2011. He has also worked for Japanese promotions All Japan Pro Wrestling and FMW, and lucha libre promotion AAA for a US show in the 1990s.