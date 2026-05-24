Enzo Amore Explains Why Tag Teams Had It 'Easy' With WWE's Backstage Politics

Enzo Amore, who has made professional wrestling headlines recently with a possible return after he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center, was first with WWE starting in 2013, where he was quickly paired with Big Cass in a tag team. The pair made their way up from "WWE NXT" in 2016, though they didn't spend too much time as a team on the main roster. Amore talked about his time in the company on "Mic Check with Mr. Anderson," and said that he and Cass, as well as other tag teams, had it easier backstage when it came to wrestling politics.

"We were fun and I was fun, and you knew that I wasn't... If you're f****** John Cena or Roman Reigns or AJ Styles, you know I'm not coming for your title right now," he explained. "I'm in a tag team with this guy, we're an entity. New Day, same difference for real, for the most part, for most of their run, which was incredible. Like, these guys are fun. You're not intimidated by them if you're like John Cena or Randy Orton or somebody."

Amore said that they had the opportunity to work with a lot of different guys in many different tag matches, some where they'd team with the likes of Cena. He called his time in a tag team a "f****** blast," but when he and Cass broke up in the summer of 2016, Amore saw the "writing on the wall" as a singles competitor. He put over his time on "205 Live," however, and said he wanted to work with guys who weren't often used, who were hungry to get out and wrestle.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Mic Check with Mr. Anderson" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.