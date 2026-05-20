Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Reportedly Spotted At Performance Center

Former two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, known on the independent scene as nZo or Real1, could be in talks to rejoin the company. According to a new report, Amore was recently seen at a WWE facility.

According to False Finish on X (formerly Twitter), Amore visited the WWE Performance Center ahead of Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." He wasn't seen on the program, however, and commentary made no mention of him. Amore departed WWE in January 2018, and his tag team partner, Big Cass, now known as Big Bill in AEW, left the company that June.

Reports last week from Fightful Select indicated that Big Bill's AEW contract may be set to expire soon, or he's already a free agent. Sources the outlet spoke to back in April said that his AEW deal was set to expire in May or the beginning of June. He hasn't appeared on AEW or ROH programming since April 6, with his last "AEW Collision" appearance on February 4.

In possibly related news, False Finish also reported on X on Wednesday that sources indicated to them that WWE is attempting to rebuild its tag team division "from within," while also possibly signing tag teams from outside of the company. The news comes after recent post-WrestleMania releases of tag teams that included the Motor City Machine Guns and the entire Wyatt Sicks. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day also departed the company after reportedly being asked to take a pay cut.

Amore's most recent match came on April 25 in a victory over Clay Williams at WWA Hysteria 178. Since leaving WWE, he's worked for ACE, CCW, and more, including a TNA appearance on the countdown show ahead of Slammiversary 2025, where he teamed with Josh Bishop and Zilla Fatu.