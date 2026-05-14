Update On Big Bill's AEW Contract

AEW's Big Bill, formerly Big Cass, could be nearing the end of his contract with the promotion.

The former WWE star, who has been part of AEW since 2022, may have either already seen his contract expire or is set to become a free agent soon, according to "Fightful Select." The report claims that sources in AEW whom they spoke with in April had stated that Bill's contract with the promotion was to expire in May or at the beginning of June. The outlet stated that Bill hasn't appeared on AEW or ROH since they heard the rumors.

Bill's last match in AEW or ROH came at the start of April, when he and tag team partner Bryan Keith faced Vin Parker and Nick Halen. The one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion, in fact, hasn't wrestled in AEW since February and has made sporadic appearances for both promotions in 2026.

Bill, according to reports, isn't the only AEW star whose deal is set to expire soon, as the likes of Anna Jay and Lance Archer are also reportedly nearing the end of their contracts in the coming months. While Bill's tenure in the promotion may be nearing its end, a tag team he and Keith feuded with last year, The Hurt Syndicate, recently extended its contracts with Tony Khan's promotion.