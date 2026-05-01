Anna Jay Confirms Current AEW Contract Is Coming To An End

Anna Jay has addressed recent rumors about her contract with AEW and confirmed that her deal is set to expire soon.

There's been speculation on social media in recent days about Anna Jay's future, with a recent report from "Fightful" claiming that Jay was unhappy about not being featured on Blood & Guts and wanted more opportunities in AEW. The report also stated that she had the number of "NXT" boss Shawn Michaels, who is reportedly interested in signing her. Jay dismissed all rumors aside from the news about her AEW contract on her Twitch stream, revealing that it is set to expire soon.

"I want to address some of the stuff that's going on. It's not a big deal, but there's a lot of stuff going on online that you guys have been seeing. A lot of it is not true. I guess allegedly there was the source was someone I used to work with, and he is no longer working for me as of a few months ago. So I don't know exactly if that's true or not, but it apparently came from him. The only thing out of everything that's been posted that's true is just that my contract is coming up. But that is it," she said. "I mean, everything else that you guys have seen, it's pretty much BS."

Anna Jay's boyfriend and fellow AEW star, Jack Perry, also had some choice words for "Fightful" reporter Sean Ross Sapp to make it clear that the report was baseless.

Reports of Anna Jay's contract with All Elite Wrestling expiring first surfaced in December 2025, with the report claiming that her deal was set to expire within a few months. Jay hasn't wrestled on AEW television since November, when she featured in a tag team match alongside her partner Tay Melo on "Collision."