Update On Contract Status Of AEW Star Anna Jay

Since April 2020, Anna Jay has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling women's division. In a matter of months, that could change.

According to Fightful Select, Jay's contract with AEW is believed to be expiring sometime in the coming months, though a source is expecting the company to make an effort to retain the 27-year-old if possible. As of now, it is unknown if Jay and AEW have officially begun negotiations to potentially renew her deal.

In assessing her future, Jay is said to be enjoying her time tag teaming with Tay Melo in AEW; at the same time, she is reportedly open to exploring free agency possibilities outside of the Tony Khan-run company.

Jay's most recent in-ring appearance came on this week's three-hour special of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision." She and Melo lost their opening round bout in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, with Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne emerging victorious instead. Afterward, Melo expressed disappointment in the match's outcome. Still, she and Jay are grateful for the support they were shown in defeat and throughout their tag team journey.

Across her five-year experience in AEW, Jay has also worked alongside in-ring veterans in The Dark Order and the Jericho Appreciation Society. In the summer of 2024, she expanded her work to Japan, where she competed in a series of matches for STARDOM. This included a run in the 2024 5-Star Grand Prix, in which Jay scored wins over Miyu Amasaki, Koguma, and Saori Anou. She then returned to AEW competition that September.