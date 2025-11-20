AEW Full Gear Four-Way Tag Match To Have Major Women's Tag Semi-Final Implications

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament continued on the November 19 episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," with "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa taking on Alex Windsor and Riho, while Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir took on TayJay. However, a big Four Corners match was made for AEW Full Gear on November 22 that will have major implications for the rest of the tournament.

In the first of the tournament bouts, Shirakawa and Riho got things started, with Shirakawa managing to keep up with the speed of Riho. Storm and Windsor both tagged in and were evenly matched until Windsor struck Storm in the throat to give her team the advantage, but after Riho tried to stay on top, Storm swung things back in her favor with a Backbreaker. The tide turned once more when Shirakawa was thrown into the ropes by Riho and Windsor, with Riho hitting a Crossbody to the outside on the Timeless Love Bombs as the match went into the commercial break. Windsor and Riho maintained the control during the break, working over Shirakawa with a series of submissions that focused on the lower back.

Coming out of the break, Shirakawa managed to make the tag to Storm who came in with big strikes on Riho and Windsor. The Timeless Love Bombs then began the double team moves, but when Shirakawa tried to stay on top, Windsor used her strength and Riho used her strikes to try and snatch a victory. Riho went to the top rope for a Splash but Shirakawa moved out of the way, locking in the Figure Four Leg Lock on Riho after a Spinning Back Fist. Storm and Windsor both tried to swing the submission in favor of their partners, but knocked each other down to break it up. Storm and Windsor both tagged in with the Brit getting the better of the exchange. However, a pair of German Suplexes led to a pair of hip attacks in the corner, which ultimately led to Storm hitting the Storm Zero on Windsor to secure the victory.

Following the match, it was announced that the Timeless Love Bombs, the Babes of Wrath, the Sisters of Sin, and the winners of the Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir vs. TayJay match would compete in a Four Corners match at Full Gear. The winners of that match would then earn the right to choose the stipulation for their semi-final match.