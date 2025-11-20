AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 11/19 - AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Continues & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on November 19, 2025, coming to you live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts at a special run time of 3 hours!

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament is set to continue, as Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa collide with Riho and Alex Windsor while Megan Bayne joins forces with Marina Shafir of The Death Riders to take on TayJay's Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a pair of quarterfinals matches. The winners of tonight's matches will go on to face one another in the semifinals, with Sisters of Sin's Julia Hart and Skye Blue set to face Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron of Babes Of Wrath on the other side of the bracket in the semifinals.

After he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match last Wednesday on "Dynamite", AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will be going one-on-one with Hobb's stablemate Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps in a non-title match. Not only will Page be defending his title against Shibata and Hobbs' stablemate Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear this coming Saturday, but Shibata and Joe confronted Page after his win against Hobbs last week, attempting to trap him in the Blood & Guts cage until HOOK and Eddie Kingston ran out to the ring to force Shibata and Joe to back down.

Speaking of Full Gear, The Demand's Ricochet will be squaring off with Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate to determine who will receive the Number One spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match set to take place at the pay-per-view event. Tensions between The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate have been mounting over the course of the past few weeks, with the two stables meeting in a series of verbal confrontations and physical altercations.

Kazuchika Okada of The Don Callis Family will be competing in his first match since he and his stablemate Konosuke Takeshita scored a win over Max Caster and Anthony Bowens during the Fright Night Collision special on November 1 as he goes head-to-head with Mascara Dorada in a Double Jeopardy Match. If Okada wins, then himself and two stablemates of his choosing will receive a shot at Dorada, Neon, and Mistico's CMLL World Trios Championship. However, if Dorada emerges as the victor of the match, then he gets a shot at Okada's AEW Unified Championship.

Red Velvet has been Ring Of Honor Women's World Television Champion since dethroning Billie Starkz as titleholder at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 on July 26 of that year, but has been sidelined with an injury since July of this year. Following Velvet's injury, Mercedes Mone became interim Ring Of Honor Women's World Television Champion at AEW WrestleDream on October 18 when she defeated the aforementioned Shirakawa in a Winner Takes All Match that also saw her put the TBS Championship on the line. With Velvet now back from her injury, a Unification Match between Velvet and Mone will be held tonight to determine who will become the sole titleholder.