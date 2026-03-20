MVP Provides Update On AEW Contract Status Of Himself And Shelton Benjamin

Some AEW stars have jumped back to WWE after their stint with Tony Khan's promotion, but Shelton Benjamin and MVP will not follow in that path, with MVP revealing that they have signed an extension on their deal.

MVP recently stated in an interview with "Entertainment Escape" that the Hurt Syndicate is pleased to be a part of AEW. He disclosed that he and Benjamin will continue to hurt the rest of the locker room for some time to come, as they recently extended their deal with the promotion.

"Just know that the Hurt Syndicate is not going anywhere. As a matter of fact, Shelton and I signed contract extensions not that long ago. So, we'll be around kicking ass and not even bothering to take names for some time to come. In terms of what we'll be doing, we'll just keep it simple. We will continue to hurt people," he said.

MVP is seemingly loving his time in AEW alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and is delighted to be able to talk trash and get paid for it while his friends do his bidding.

"I tell people all the time that I've got the best job in the world. My friends beat people up, and I talk about it. Like, Sheldon and Bobby are legitimately two of my closest friends. We're like brothers. We're business partners. So, I just get to make a whole lot of money hanging out with my friends. Well, what better job could you possibly have? You get paid a lot to just hang out with your friends. So, it's been awesome that we've been able to keep the story going, so to speak. AEW has been a great experience for us. You know, Tony Khan's a great guy to work for, and we're having a really good time."

MVP, the voice of the Hurt Syndicate, was the first member of the group to debut in AEW, when he featured on Grand Slam in September 2024, before quickly being joined by Benjamin and Lashley.