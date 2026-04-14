Update On AEW Contract Status Of Former TNT Champion Lance Archer

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer has been a member of the AEW roster for over six years at the time of writing. He's challenged for the AEW Men's World Championship on multiple occasions, has had WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts in his corner, and is still featured regularly on television as a member of The Don Callis Family. With that said, could Archer's time with AEW be coming to an end in the near future?

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Archer's contract with AEW is set to expire in July, and there has been no word at the time of writing on whether he will re-sign with the company. Despite still appearing on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," Archer hasn't been a featured performer in AEW for some time, and hasn't actually won a televised match in AEW since the Summer Blockbuster edition of "Collision" back in June 2025. However, he does still pick up wins whenever he appears in Ring of Honor, and has been working dark matches for the company as of late. His last sustained push came back at the beginning of 2025 when he teamed up with Brian Cage as part of the Murder Machines, but that push was halted when Cage suffered a serious knee injury.

If Archer was to leave AEW, he wouldn't be short of options as to where he could land next. He still keeps busy by taking independent bookings, and still maintains a good relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling where he achieved a lot of success during the 2010s. Archer has featured in both the G1 Climax and the World Tag League as one half of Monster Sauce alongside Alex Zayne in recent years, and at 49-years old, he would still have a home in Japan if he were to let his contract with AEW expire.