AEW's Brian Cage Reportedly Dealing With More Severe Injury Than Expected

Earlier this month, it was expected that the Murder Machines, Brian Cage and Lance Archer, would challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynasty. However, after it was revealed that Cage had torn his quad at an independent wrestling show, The Learning Tree would end up getting the championship opportunity instead with the 41-year-old being unable to compete. Dave Meltzer originally broke the news on Cage's torn quad, and in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," he noted that the injury is more serious than initially expected.

Firstly, Meltzer outlined that a torn quad injury usually takes a year to heal from, but Cage is promising to returning in a shorter time period. That said, the AEW star had already been dealing with a leg issue for months, but didn't realize how severe the injury had become. During the indie show, Meltzer explained that Cage went for a spinebuster in his match against Chris Masters, but on the initial pickup, his left leg buckled and he could feel the tear immediately. "The Machine" later explained that the injury felt like piece of paper ripping in half.

Meltzer also revealed that Cage was expected to work through his leg injury until All In Texas and then schedule time off to recover, but it seems like he will be possibly out of action for the remainder of 2025. Cage's latest appearance on AEW television was during an episode of "AEW Collision" when he teamed with his Don Callis Family partners in Archer and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs and The Conglomeration in a trios match.