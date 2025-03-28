Backstage Report Details Change To Tag Title Plans For AEW Dynasty

On the March 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Big Bill and Bryan Keith were encouraged by Chris Jericho to branch out and prove to the ROH World Champion what they have learned sitting under his learning tree. This led to them confronting The Hurt Syndicate and declaring themselves as the next team in line for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. For some, this move came as a surprise considering that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin looked to be on a collision course with the Murder Machines, Brian Cage and Lance Archer, but in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has explained why the pivot has been made.

Meltzer confirmed that on March 20, Cage suffered a knee injury during a match with former WWE Superstar Chris Masters at an OWA event in Los Angeles, California, with the match ending in a no contest as a result of the injury. Cage's injury was also the reason why he was unable to compete at the "Mecca X: Beynifit for Bey" event hosted by Future Stars of Wrestling on March 22, which was an event dedicated to Chris Bey who made his first wrestling related appearance since his neck injury in October 2024 that left him briefly paralyzed.

Cage was featured in a handicap match on the March 22 episode of "AEW Collision," but that match was taped immediately after the March 19 episode of "Dynamite" in Omaha, Nebraska. As for the match between The Hurt Syndicate and the team of Bill and Keith, that has not yet been made official by AEW, but with the Dynasty pay-per-view only nine days away at the time of writing, the match should be confirmed on an upcoming episode of "Collision" or the upcoming episode of "Dynamite" on April 2.