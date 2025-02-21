AEW's Lance Archer Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Has Helped Him

The alliance between Lance Archer and Jake "The Snake" Roberts might have ended in AEW, but the Murderhawk Monster has certainly learned a thing or two working with the WWE Hall of Famer for over four years. Archer was asked during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio" about his time working with Roberts and if he learned anything valuable, to which the Murderhawk Monster revealed that Roberts helped him find a much needed voice for his character.

"I think the one thing that Jake helped me the most [with], and I may have said this on Busted Open before, is finding the voice for the Murderhawk Monster." Archer explained that when he first came into AEW back in 2020, he had become so accustomed to life in Japan where he didn't need to speak as a foreign heel, especially considering that a lot of the crowds wouldn't understand what he said even if he got the chance to speak. However, when he was paired with Roberts, he not only learned how to cut a much better promo, but learned that he didn't need to be loud in order to come across as intimidating.

"He helped me find a voice. I don't get to speak a lot when I'm out there, and that's fine, but what Jake did teach me in the early days of AEW because we would do a lot of this on Dark was we would cut promos. It was like learn to speak, you don't have to yell and scream and be a monster all the time, you can cut people deep with very simple, smooth words, and he helped me kind of learn how to talk, how to speak, and how to bring life to the Murderhawk Monster."

