Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) Recalls Involvement In Sting's WWE Debut

Despite having a storied career in the ring, an appearance under the WWE banner had long eluded Sting. That, of course, later changed at WWE Survivor Series 2014, when "The Icon" made his surprise debut to aid Dolph Ziggler in conquering The Authority.

During a recent interview with "That Sweet Pop," Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, reflected on his involvement in Sting's WWE introduction. "People bring this match up to me all the time and tell me," he said. "It's such a funny thing, like that was the debut of Sting in WWE. Never once in 50 years had he ever been there and that's the night. Most people are like 'Yay! You did this.' I was like it's an incredible moment. I can't believe that that's real. He helps me win. Like are you kidding me? Child me is another thing. Like this really happened? Sting never came to WWE, and then when he did, he helped me win a match. Are you joking? Like how is this real life?"

On that occasion, Ziggler teamed with John Cena, Erick Rowan, Big Show and Ryback to take on Team Authority, consisting of Seth Rollins, Kane, Rusev, Mark Henry and Luke Harper, in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match. WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon lingered nearby at ringside as well.

When Rollins and Ziggler emerged as the final two in the bout, Triple H attempted to weaken "The Showoff" by nailing him with right hands and a Pedigree. Next, cue the arrival of referee Scott Armstrong, who became distracted by the sudden appearance of Sting. With Sting eventually neutralizing Triple H with a Scorpion Death Drop and laying Ziggler on top of Rollins, the referee then counted Ziggler's match-winning pinfall. Along with it, The Authority had officially lost their power, while Sting's presence was firmly established in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "That Sweet Pop" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.