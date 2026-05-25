Cope & Cage Become New AEW Tag Champs As FTR Says I Quit At Double Or Nothing

Cope and Cage can add AEW World Tag Team Champions to their long list of accolades as they defeated FTR in an "I Quit" match at Double or Nothing. Cope and Christian also put their careers on the line.

Christian placed a barbed wire around his wrist and hit Harwood before wrapping some around the rope, sending Harwood into it chest first and stepping on his back.Cope suplexed Wheeler into a ladder set up against the barricade. Harwood grabbed a toolbox, but Christian kicked him in the gut, took out a pair of pliers and pulled Harwood's nostril and when he didn't quit, he pinched Wheeler in the yambags with it. When that didn't make either man quit, Harwood held Cope in place on the outside so Wheeler could hit Cope in the face with the top of the Spanish announce table. Harwood landed a piledriver on Cope on the aforementioned Spanish announce table and Wheeler leapt onto it, but the table didn't break.

Wheeler put Christian's arm inside of a cinder block on top of the steps while Harwood hit him repeatedly with the chair. When asked if he quit, Christian replied, "I banged your mom." Back in the ring, Christian choked Harwood with the ring rope Wheeler choked Christian with barbed wire. They landed a Shatter Machine on him. Cope speared both members of FTR.

Harwood pretended to stop the match when Stoke hit Cope with his watch and they landed another Shatter Machine. Beth Copeland came out and punched him down the ramp and sent him into the barricade. Harwood shoved her into the steps. Harwood set a table on the fire and Wheeler speared Stoke through the table after Beth moved. Cope was laid out over chairs when Harwood told him if he wanted to see his daughters tomorrow, he'd quit. Beth lowblowed him as did Christian before Cope landed a piledriver. Christian locked him in a sharpshooter and Cope held him in a crossface. He called for Beth to get Spike and he held it against Harwood's head until he quit.