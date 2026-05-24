WWE Star Danhausen Announces Merchandise Crossover With NY Knicks

After being cursed by WWE star Danhausen, the Cleveland Cavaliers are now 0-3 in the NBA Conference Finals. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are enjoying a cushy lead heading into game four, slated for tomorrow night on ESPN. In collaboration with Danhausen, the team has also released new crossover merchandise.

The "very nice, very evil" talent unveiled the special event shirts on X, encouraging fans to buy them or suffer an unpleasant fate. "Danhausen @WWE x @nyknicks official merchhausen. Order it now @WWEShop or... You...Are....CURSED!" he wrote alongside the two designs.

The official crossover merch descriptions, per WWE Shop, read: "Make way for a very nice, very evil crossover fit for the squared circle and the hardwood when you grab this Danhausen x New York Knicks Uncursed T-Shirt. This collaborative shirt merges Danhausen's slightly unnerving charisma with the New York Knicks' iconic branding, making for an undeniably unique partnership. With a classic fit and lightweight feel, this tee is a comfortable choice ideal for the next Knicks game or cheering on the WWE's favorite human money-motivated goblin before the next premium live event."

Should the Knicks emerge victorious in game four of the Conference Finals, they will move on to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, in the world of WWE, Danhausen continues to feud with The Miz, a Cleveland native and long-time fan of the Cavaliers. Earlier this month, Danhausen and his mini-hausen partner bested The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag team bout at WWE Backlash.