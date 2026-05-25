WWE HOFer On Danhausen: 'He's Everywhere'

Danhausen seems to be the talk of the town in WWE since his debut a few months ago, with Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff raving about his potential to do even more.

Bischoff had previously praised Danhausen, and following recent reports of the WWE star receiving praise from Triple H and Nick Khan at the WWE Town Hall, he predicted that he could do even better if his character isn't overexposed.

"We talked about this a little bit before, but I think as long as they don't overexpose him, I think he can be a constant thread in and out of any storyline. Look at the way they're using him on ESPN. He's crossover entertainment, and he's so versatile, and the character is so versatile, and it's so much fun. I am so impressed," he said on "83 Weeks." "The value is doing what he's doing, with the NBA and ESPN and his, you know, the interactions he had with Stephen A. Smith, and I mean, this guy's everywhere and it's fun and entertaining. It's such a rarity. I've never seen it before like this, especially, like I said, [for] a non-wrestler."

Bischoff also made a bold prediction about Danhausen's merchandise sales, stating that he will almost triple his sales by Halloween later this year. He thinks there's potential for the WWE star to match one of the biggest merch sellers in WWE history, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"I'm going to go on the line and say there's about a 95% chance that he'll triple his merch. Take what it is this month, I predict right now, he'll triple that two and a half times multiple 2.5 by the end of November. His Halloween business is going to be freaky good. You'll be reading Stone Cold Steve Austin peak merch data point comparisons," Bischoff added.

He also had some praise for WWE management, stating that he would like to meet the person who saw so much potential in Danhausen and have a conversation with them.