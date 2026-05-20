Report: Recent WWE Addition Praised By Triple H & Nick Khan During Company Town Hall

Everything is coming up Danhausen at the moment, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by WWE higher ups such as Triple H and Nick Khan. PWInsider Elite reports that Triple H and Khan recently led another employee town hall, with both men praising Danhausen profusely. Clips of the "very nice, very evil" star were shown before Triple H and Khan noted that Danhausen had already become the #2 merchandise seller in WWE, despite only joining the promotion back in February. It was also revealed that Danhausen currently had three of the top five selling shirts in the company right now.

It wasn't just merch sales that have impressed Triple, Khan, and other WWE higher ups however, as they also noted Danhausen's crossover appeal from recent appearances on ESPN programming. The former AEW star has indeed become a fixture with WWE's broadcasting partner, first appearing on "SportsCenter" to promote the WWE Backlash PLE, and returned to ESPN yesterday for an appearance on "NBA Today." It was there Danhausen "cursed" the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their series with the New York Knicks, a moment that got Danhausen a Knicks jersey and a front row seat to Game 1 of the Knicks-Cavs series, which the Knicks won 115-104 in overtime.

Interestingly enough, very little reference was made to Danhausen wrestling aside from the aforementioned clips, though he has also found success in the ring since his first WWE match on April 10. Through three matches, Danhausen has compiled a 3-0 record, including singles victories over Kit Wilson and The Miz. He proceeded to defeat both of them in tag team action at WWE Backlash, teaming with Minihausen, aka former WWE star El Torito.