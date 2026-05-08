Although Danhausen is extremely popular in the pro wrestling community, he is aware of the top plays happening across the rest of the sports industry-hausen. Recently, he appeared on ESPN "SportsCenter" to announce which moments in this week's sporting events were "Very Nice, Very Evil."

In the segment, Danhausen announced that Victor Wembanyama (NBA – third), Dansby Swanson (MLB – second), and Kirby Dach (NHL – first) made the list as this week's top three athletes to watch if you haven't done so already. Of course, he couldn't describe the best moments to watch over and over again without showing himself hitting The Miz below the belt at this year's "Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 42. He named this moment the "special play."

Before sneaking away, he reminded everyone out there in TV land to watch tomorrow night's premium live event, Backlash, on ESPN (in the United States) and Netflix (internationally), or else they'll be – you guessed it – "cursed." Danhausen is scheduled to compete in tag team action with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson.

Other high stake matches scheduled for tomorrow include Roman Reigns putting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since winning it at WrestleMania last month against his cousin "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu. Plus, John Cena will reveal an announcement that he claims will "shock the very foundation of the WWE." Backlash will emulate live from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.