WWE Star Danhausen Receives NY Knicks Jersey After Cursing Playoff Opponent

Back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year and looking to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers and make the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks are looking for all the help they can get, especially after coming up short in the same spot last year against WWE guest star Tyreese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. And in order to get over the hump, the Knicks have turned to a frequent ESPN guest and WWE star; the very nice and very evil Danhausen.

On Tuesday afternoon, the WWE star made a surprise appearance on the ESPN program "NBA Today," during which Danhausen lent his support to the Knicks by announcing that he was placing the Cavaliers under his devastating curse. The Knicks appreciated the gesture so much that Danhausen was invited to Game 1 of the series later that evening, with WWE posting on X that Danhausen had received a Knicks jersey as a token of his support.

For a little while, it appeared that Danhausen's curse may have backfired in spectacular fashion, as the Cavaliers took control of the game at the start of the second half and had built a 22 point lead nearly midway through the fourth quarter. Fortunately, Danhausen's powers were restored as Knicks' star player Jalen Brunson caught fire, leading the Knicks on a 44-11 run throughout the rest of regulation and overtime to win 115-104. To date, it is the second largest fourth quarter comeback in NBA Playoff history, trailing only the 2012 Clippers overcoming a 24 point deficit to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies.