NBA's Tyrese Haliburton Is Itching To Get Physical In WWE, Wants To Go Through Table

It's no secret that Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a big WWE fan, having made several appearances on WWE TV so far. But in all those appearances, and despite teasing it, he has yet to get physical in the ring, though it hasn't been for lack of trying. Appearing on "What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon," Haliburton revealed that he was itching to do spots in WWE while watching a spot where McMahon went through a table at WrestleMania.

"Trust me, you know how many times I've tried to convince your husband to let me go through a table or do something?" Haliburton said. "Every time I say it, I'm like 'Okay, so what if we...put me through a table?" And he's like 'The NBA would never let us.' I said 'Who cares? I don't have to ask them.' I tell the front office that all the time, cause I'm like 'I'm going to WWE.' They're like '[Are] you doing anything?' I'm like 'No, but if I was, you would never know because you would tell me I couldn't do it.'

"I'm a big believer in ask for forgiveness, not permission. I'm going to eventually...I'm going to get annoyed enough that he's going to let me do something. We're going to do something. I don't know what it is...I would love, I feel that's my cheat code. Jump off the top rope into a crowd of ten guys standing up [who would] catch me, right?"

Alas, Haliburton will have a bit of a wait before he can do anything physical for WWE or the NBA, as he continues to recover from a torn achilles that he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The injury is expected to keep Haliburton out for the upcoming NBA season.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription