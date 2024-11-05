Indiana Pacers Player Tyrese Haliburton Teases 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

As part of a massive agreement reached in June, WWE is set to hold the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, the first time the Rumble event will be held outside the month of January. As is generally the case with the Rumble, the PLE is sure to feature a ton of surprises, including one that could feature one of Indiana's most popular citizens, at least if this individual has his way.

During an interview with Landon Buford that Buford posted on X, Indiana Pacers star Point Guard Tyreese Haliburton was asked about WWE holding the Rumble in his backyard, and if there was a possibility that Haliburton himself could enter the Rumble. A smiling Haliburton didn't shut down the idea, saying that while he couldn't share anything that "you might see me at the Rumble."

Haliburton appearing at any WWE event wouldn't be all that surprising at this point, as the wrestling fan was spotted at a "WWE SmackDown" event earlier this year in New York, where he had words with rival and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Haliburton later appeared on an episode of "WWE NXT," participating in a contract signing between Ethan Page and Trick Williams prior to their NXT Championship match.

Even still, Haliburton wrestling in the Royal Rumble is nowhere near a sure thing, as the Pacers will be competing earlier in the day against the Atlanta Hawks. While the 5 p.m. game would end early enough for Haliburton to make it to the Rumble, it's unclear whether the Pacers would allow him to compete in a match, though a non-wrestling appearance may not be out of the question.