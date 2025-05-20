NBA's Tyrese Haliburton Compares Knicks Vs. Pacers To Rock Vs. Austin On WWE Raw

During "WWE Raw", Michael Cole revealed that he'd been secretly working on a project for months. He was providing a voice for the WWE 2K25 Dunk & Destruction Pack that will be available this year. They were joined via satellite by Indiana Pacers star, Tyrese Haliburton. He announced he'll be a playable character. The Point Guard is excited to be part of the game.

Last summer when WWE was at Madison Square Garden, Haliburton was a guest of Logan Paul. New York Knicks star, Jalen Brunson, was also in attendance and helped LA Knight win a Money in the Bank qualifying match when he jumped the barricade. Paul wanted Haliburton to get him his brass knuckles, but Brunson stopped him and the two had a staredown.

The NBA players faced each other last year in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While the Knicks managed to win a couple of games, the Pacers won the decisive Game 7. They'll face off again this year with Game 1 starting on May 21. Haliburton compared the rivalry between the Pacers and the Knicks to one of WWE's greatest rivalries, Stone Cold vs. The Rock. "It's a special rivalry, dating back to the '90s. It's like Rock/Austin almost, you know. The fans love this stuff, so I'm excited to be a part of it."

Haliburton made another appearance in WWE, this time in NXT. While he wasn't in the Rumble, he did attend as a fan. He was part of the contract signing between Ethan Page and Trick Williams. In November, he teased being in the 2025 Royal Rumble. On Tuesday, he'll be the special guest on RAW Recap on WWE's YouTube channel. WWE even has Tyrese 3:17 merch available on WWE Shop.