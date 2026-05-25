Konosuke Takeshita Wins AEW International Title, Betrayed By Returning Kyle Fletcher

Konosuke Takeshita won the International Championship from Kazuchika Okada, prompting the Don Callis Family to turn on him, during AEW Double or Nothing.

The match started with a prolonged face off between challenger and champion, though eventually the fighting was taken to the outside of the ring, where Okada found the early advantage and continued to work his opponent back in the middle of the ring.

Okada connected with Rainmaker onto Takeshita on the apron, sending him to the outside of the ring and tasking him with responding before the count-out. Rather than leaving it to chance, Okada followed up with a DDT to Takeshita onto the floor. He then sought to deliver the Tombstone piledriver onto the floor, but Don Callis left commentary to prevent him from doing it.

Takeshita returned the favor by delivering a vertical brainbuster onto the floor, flipping Callis off before getting back into the ring and taking Okada up to the top rope; he hit a superplex and went for a follow-up, Okada maneuvered out of it, but still wound up stuck with a suplex for a two-fall.

Okada connected with Tombstone in the middle of the ring but couldn't make the cover through fatigue. But when all was said and done it was Takeshita that took the win and the title in the process.

After the match, the entire Don Callis Family came out to confront Takeshita, seemingly taking the side of Okada. Kyle Fletcher's music then hit to mark his return, getting in the face of Okada and appearing to side with Takeshita. Fletcher and Takeshita embraced as the segment looked to be closing, presenting him with the International title before turning on him.

Okada went to grab the title belt, but Fletcher claimed it instead to strike Takeshita over the head with it, closing the segment at last.