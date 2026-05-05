Injury Update On AEW's Kyle Fletcher

Former AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher has been sidelined due to an injury, and a recent update has provided a few details.

Fletcher, following the March 28 edition of "AEW Collision," was seen wearing a protective boot, with reports later revealing that he suffered a meniscus injury. As per "Fightful Select," Fletcher was spotted backstage at the May 2 edition of "Collision," which was held in Illinois. The report, though, clarified that Fletcher is not close to a return to the ring and was only backstage to see friends, as he is a resident of Illinois.

The meniscus injury isn't the only injury that Fletcher has to rehab from, with reports suggesting that he has to deal with other injuries that he has picked up in the ring. The Aussie star was the TNT Champion when he sustained the injury, forcing him to vacate the title, with a new champion then crowned through a Casino Gauntlet match at Dynasty.

Kevin Knight became the TNT title at the pay-per-view, pinning Daniel Garcia in the end to win his first singles title in AEW. Fletcher, Tony Khan later said, was to be a key part of his plans for Dynasty, but his injury left him without the Australian star, who may still be some time away from returning to an AEW ring.