AEW Collision Results 5/2 - Three Titles On The Line, 10-Man Tag Team Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on May 2, 2026, coming to you from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois!

After retaining the TNT Championship against MJF and before he faces Darby Allin for the World Championship, Kevin Knight will defend his title against HOOK.

Willow Nightingale has accepted the nickname "Comeback Killer" and has challenged women to face her for the TBS Championship. Tonight, Anna Jay answers the open challenge. This is her first match since November. Skye Blue will also be in action.

"Jungle" Jack Perry defeated El Clon a last week to retain the National Championship. Tonight, he'll face Mascara Dorada for the first time ever.

Last week, The Conglomeration successfully defended the Trios Championship against members of the Don Callis Family. They'll be in action again this week.

Members of the Death Riders teamed up with The Dogs to take on the Young Bucks and The Rascalz last week on "Collision" and got the win. This week The Rascalz will be joined by Top Flight to take on The Dogs and a different combination of Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli).

More Death Riders will be in action as Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia take on Ace Austin and Juice Robinson. Austin had an impressive showing against Kazuchika Okada for the International Championship.