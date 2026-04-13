Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynasty Creative Changes

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the pro wrestling business and sometimes they come at the worst times such as before a big show or during a title reign. Those injuries can have huge effects on planned matches and storylines the talent was involved in, which can then affect other wrestlers too. AEW Dynasty was affected by two major injuries and a wrestler suffered an injury during a title match.

During the Dynasty media scrum, Tony Khan spoke about the injuries affecting the show. Dynasty had the "most injuries I've had in a pay-per-view cycle since the original Forbidden Door. The original Forbidden Door, we were coming out of Double or Nothing 2022 and I had the card planned." While he thinks the show was great, it was very different from what he had planned. Following this year's Revolution, he had ideas for what he had planned. "Many of the matches were the same, but there were several changes to the card. There are people out that 100% would've been involved. One great example would be the former TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher...who I 100% percent would've had involved in AEW Dynasty. Also, "Timeless" Toni Storm and I made many changes to this pay-per-view over the last few weeks. They both would've been a big part of it. They're both a huge part of AEW."

Khan mentioned that when you make changes like that, you have to make other changes. One of those changes was plans for Kazuchika Okada. He ended up teaming with one half of ProtoShita, Konosuke Takeshita against the Young Bucks. According to Fightful Select, the original plan was for Takeshita to team with Fletcher while Okada defended the International Championship. He ended up defending his title the night before on "Collision" against Myron Reed.

During the Trios Championship match on Dynasty, Gabe Kidd was injured. The Conglomeration was already planned to defeat The Dogs at Dynasty. There is currently no timetable for Kidd's return.