Gabe Kidd Injured At AEW Dynasty 2026

AEW's Gabe Kidd reportedly suffered an injury in the six-man tag team match that he was involved in at the weekend's Dynasty pay-per-view.

Kidd teamed with his fellow The Dogs faction members, Clark Connors and David Finlay, on Sunday night, and the trio faced the team of Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy aka The Conglomeration for the AEW Trios Championship and lost the title that they won last week. During the match, Kidd seemed to suffer an injury and was escorted to the back, which forced Finlay and Connors to go it alone. Now, "Fightful Select" is reporting that Kidd looked injured as he was taken to the back by AEW's medical team, and that he was clutching his wrist as he was brought backstage.

The report further added that the men involved in the clash had to change plans for the match, although they don't have any information if the finish to the match was altered. Tony Khan later confirmed in the press conference that Kidd had suffered a shoulder injury and would be out indefinitely.

The injury to Kidd comes at an unfortunate time, as he and his tag team partners had only won the AEW Trios title a few days ago and were gaining momentum after joining AEW just a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen how long the English star will be out for.