Orange Cassidy And Roderick Strong Win AEW Trios Titles With Returning Friend

The Conglomeration won the Trios Championship after defeating The Dogs at AEW Dynasty.

Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong entered via a sitcom stage. A knock at the door revealed their not-so-mystery partner, Kyle O'Reilly. Strong and O'Reilly hugged before heading to the ring. The Dogs destroyed the set.

The Dogs attacked them on the outside several minutes into the match. Finlay held O'Reilly in a vertical suplex on the outside and Connors hit a cannonball off the apron to take him out for several minutes. The Dogs took out Strong to isolate Cassidy. Connors speared Cassidy through the ropes. After The Dogs manhandled him, Connors speared Cassidy again, this time in the ring. Strong re-entered the match and hit a backbreaker before using Cassidy as a weapon. Connors and Finlay double teamed Strong, but he fought them off. O'Reilly finally re-enters the match and lays in multiple kicks on Connors before locking in the Dragonscrew on Finlay. He put Connors in an ankle lock. Strong and Cassidy took out Finlay. Connors tapped to lose the Trios titles they just won on "Collision".

At some point in the match, Kidd seemed to be injured as he disappeared from the match. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for the latest.