Tony Khan Won't Comment On Whether Or Not AEW Is Profitable

When AEW burst onto the professional wrestling scene in 2019, company President Tony Khan reportedly invested 100 million dollars into the promotion, which was given to him by his father Shahid Khan. In the seven years since its inception, AEW has enjoyed major successes such as hosting All In at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 people, but has also faced its challenges, like ticket sales hitting a record low last year. It's no secret that Khan isn't afraid to spend money in hopes of growing AEW, but when asked if the company is profitable today in the Double Or Nothing Media Call, Khan couldn't give a concrete answer.

"Our revenue's the highest it's ever been. I can't comment on where we stand in terms of every expense year-to-year. Certainly, this is going to be the most revenue we've ever generated and strongest financial outlook for the company ever. I'm reinvesting in a number of projects including digital projects to grow the company for the future. So, in addition to having the highest revenue by far in AEW history this year, I'm also making big investments for the future to grow the company. So, as far as it's accounted, I don't have all the figures in front of me but I can say this is by far the most revenue we've ever brought in and the future is the healthiest outlook."

To Khan's point about 2026 being a profitable year for AEW, the buy-rate for the company's pay-per-view's have increased this year, with AEW Revolution being the most watched premium broadcast since All In 2025. Additionally, ticket sales have started to improve, with "AEW Dynamite's" weekly attendance being the highest it has been since last summer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.