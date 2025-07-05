This Multi-Record Breaking AEW All In Made History

In 2023, AEW All In London became the company's highest-grossing event in history, having broken the world record for most paid attendance at a professional wrestling show, but many are unaware of the other records that the promotion shattered on the historic night.

All In London was broadcast worldwide and saw 81,035 fans from 70 different countries present at Wembley Stadium, making it the largest crowd in professional wrestling history to attend an event in Europe. This also meant AEW broke WWE's record for most tickets distributed at a wrestling show, with All In London surpassing WrestleMania 32 in 2016, which sold 80,709 tickets. In addition to being a sold-out show, All In London garnered more than $10 million in revenue, making it one of the largest gates of all time for a professional wrestling event. Many were shocked that AEW broke the attendance record in Europe, but managing to eclipse WWE's record and earn over $10 million for the event was unexpected and made the show one of the most important nights in AEW history.

Most impressively, All In London broke most of these records well before the show took place on August 27, 2023, with AEW believing they could grow towards the 85,000 attendance mark once they hit 80,000 earlier that month. As for the talent on the card, Saraya made history by winning the AEW Women's World Championship in her home country and captured the title nearly 10 years after being WWE Divas Champion. In addition, Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho went one-on-one for the first time in history, while MJF and Adam Cole delivered in what was one of the most anticipated main events of that year.