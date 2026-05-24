Rey Mysterio Named General Manager Of AAA

Weeks ago, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide President Marisela Pena announced that her company was expanding its search to find a brand-new general manager for the promotion. On Saturday night, AAA made its decision with WWE and AAA Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.

El nuevo Gerente General de AAA es: Rey Mysterio 🔥#AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/lhkqpcCX2w — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 24, 2026

Kicking off this week's episode of "AAA on FOX," the AAA president, her son, Dorian Roldan, and several AAA legends and current talent came together in the ring and at ringside to make this historic announcement. To the delight of everyone at the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico, "The Ultimate Underdog" was greeted with a vociferous reception from the fans and those in the ring. Accepting the honor, Mysterio gave a speech, where he mentioned that this was a full-circle moment, as his career began where he just became AAA's newest general manager. He also declared that he will help usher in a new era with the company, one that many can take great pride in.

While most were excited by this turn of events, Rey's son and AAA Mega Champion, Dominik, was visibly displeased by this news. He was backstage at the time of this announcement. Prior to this decision, both Roldan and English commentator/WWE Hall of Famer, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), were in the running for the position.

Coming up, AAA will host night one of Noche de los Grandes in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Next Saturday's card has four matches scheduled, including the highly anticipated Lucha de Apuestas Máscara contra Máscara (mask versus mask) showdown between El Grande Americano and "The Original" El Grande Americano.