Jon Moxley Retains Continental Title Over Kyle O'Reilly At AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

Jon Moxley submitted Kyle O'Reilly to retain the Continental Championship during AEW Double or Nothing.

The early stages of the bout saw Moxley playing the role of slugger as opposed to the mat-work of O'Reilly, looking to find a submission for the champion like he had done twice last year. The fight was taken to the outside of the ring and O'Reilly continued to sink kicks into Moxley's legs and drove the champion into the steel steps.

O'Reilly wound up kicking too much, Moxley ducking to send his shin into the ringpost, and then back in the ring struggled to find his base as a result. Moxley seized upon that opportunity to work over the leg in the middle of the ring.

O'Reilly fought back to cinch in an armbar, maneuvering that into an ankle lock in the middle of the ring. He let go of the hold when Moxley refused to tap, stomping the ankle before kicking the crouched Moxley out of the ring.

Moxley psyched himself up to get back in the ring, getting stomped before pushing through to deliver a cutter. The pair exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring, Moxley getting the better of that and hitting a Death Rider; instead of covering Moxley went for a rear choke, which O'Reilly reversed into another ankle hold.

Moxley cinched an ankle lock of his own in on O'Reilly after getting out of his, with O'Reilly tapping after exhausting all avenues to escape from it. After the match, they both shook hands to call an end to their rivalry.