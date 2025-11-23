Kyle O'Reilly Taps Out Jon Moxley Again In Bloody AEW Full Gear 2025 Match

Kyle O'Reilly tapped out Jon Moxley in a No Holds Barred singles match at AEW Full Gear. The win made it a second submission to O'Reilly for Moxley after his Blood & Guts surrender.

O'Reilly got the better of Moxley in the opening grappling exchange, leading Moxley to head outside and receive a fork from Marina Shafir stood at ringside. Moxley returned to the ring with it, mounting O'Reilly and stabbing his head and back to bust him wide open. He would continue to use the fork to gouge at O'Reilly's pectoral before the action was taken to the outside, O'Reilly switching the momentum with a chokehold over the top rope and sending Moxley into the ring post – in turn busting him open.

O'Reilly managed to get the fork off of Moxley during a submission exchange in the ring, hammering down on his opponent's head to draw further blood and break things up. He then went beneath the ring and pulled out a chain, wrapping it around his and Moxley's necks before dropping him with a suplex. Moxley escaped from the chain, locking in a bulldog choke with the chain around O'Reilly's neck before being countered into an armbreaker. He escaped it and locked in the bulldog once more, but O'Reilly clasped at the fork and stabbed Moxley's hand to break the move up.

Moxley delivered a curb stomp to create space before snapping O'Reilly's arm in a steel chair. But O'Reilly battled out of attempted Kimura Locks and cinched in a knee hook to Moxley in the middle of the ring, submitting him to win the match. After the bell, medical staff sought to treat O'Reilly in the ring, prompting Moxley to return to the ring and attack the victor, targeting the injured arm until the Conglomeration came down to see him and the Death Riders off.