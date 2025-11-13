Team AEW Overcomes 6-On-5 Advantage To Win Men's Blood & Guts Match

The men's Blood & Guts match main evented the "AEW Dynamite" special of the same name on Wednesday, and it was the babyfaces, Team AEW, to come out on top after a brutal battle in both rings surrounded by the cage. It was Darby Allin and Wheeler Yuta to start out the bout, first around the ring rather than in it, and it was Yuta to bleed first in the match after Allin raked his forehead with his skateboard that had thumb tacks glued to the bottom.

Next out was Orange Cassidy for the babyfaces, who had won the advantage thanks to a Roderick Strong victory on "AEW Collision," and Daniel Garcia followed for the Death Riders. Mark Briscoe was set to follow, but it was revealed he was taken out in the back and was being tended to by officials, so Strong took his place, and was soon busted open. As the teams battled in the ring, Claudio Castagnoli made his entrance into the cage, and it was Kyle O'Reilly out next.

When Jon Moxley entered the fray, he came armed with a fork and stabbed O'Reilly, Strong, and Allin, before passing the utensil off to Garcia to scrape the back of Allin. Moxley then left the cage and grabbed a barbed wire bat and a more weapons. The timer clicked down to one once again, but Briscoe was nowhere to be seen. Renee Paquette confirmed from backstage that Briscoe was attacked by the Don Callis Family and would likely not be participating in the match.

Garcia hit a piledriver onto Allin ontop of a pile of broken glass. The final man to enter the match was PAC, and the men were off to the races and the match officially began, with The Death Riders at a five on four advantange.