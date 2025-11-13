Team AEW Overcomes 6-On-5 Advantage To Win Men's Blood & Guts Match
The men's Blood & Guts match main evented the "AEW Dynamite" special of the same name on Wednesday, and it was the babyfaces, Team AEW, to come out on top after a brutal battle in both rings surrounded by the cage. It was Darby Allin and Wheeler Yuta to start out the bout, first around the ring rather than in it, and it was Yuta to bleed first in the match after Allin raked his forehead with his skateboard that had thumb tacks glued to the bottom.
Next out was Orange Cassidy for the babyfaces, who had won the advantage thanks to a Roderick Strong victory on "AEW Collision," and Daniel Garcia followed for the Death Riders. Mark Briscoe was set to follow, but it was revealed he was taken out in the back and was being tended to by officials, so Strong took his place, and was soon busted open. As the teams battled in the ring, Claudio Castagnoli made his entrance into the cage, and it was Kyle O'Reilly out next.
When Jon Moxley entered the fray, he came armed with a fork and stabbed O'Reilly, Strong, and Allin, before passing the utensil off to Garcia to scrape the back of Allin. Moxley then left the cage and grabbed a barbed wire bat and a more weapons. The timer clicked down to one once again, but Briscoe was nowhere to be seen. Renee Paquette confirmed from backstage that Briscoe was attacked by the Don Callis Family and would likely not be participating in the match.
Garcia hit a piledriver onto Allin ontop of a pile of broken glass. The final man to enter the match was PAC, and the men were off to the races and the match officially began, with The Death Riders at a five on four advantange.
Blood & Guts Gets Brutal
Briscoe was able to recover enough to enter the match, and he stormed down the ramp and opened the door to the cage with bolt cutters, armed with plenty of weapons. He got himself up to the very top of the cage and looked to send Garcia through a table below, but the Death Rider got out of the way. Yuta met Briscoe up top and the pair traded blows with chairs until Briscoe hit Yuta with a Jay Driller.
Gabe Kidd appeared at ringside and took out Allin, dragging him to the stage. Back in the ring, Moxley stapled Cassidy's hands in his pockets, while Kidd doused some tables near the stage with gasoline and lit them on fire before PAC dropped Allin through the burning table. The chaos both in and around the ring continued with the babyfaces sending members of The Death Riders through tables to take them out, leaving Moxley as the only man standing for his team.
In the end, it was a bloodied O'Reilly to make Moxley tap with the ankle lock in a pile of broken glass, for Team AEW to get the victory over The Death Riders.