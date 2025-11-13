AEW Dynamite Results 11/12 - Two Blood & Guts Matches, Falls Count Anywhere Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on November 12, 2025, coming to you live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with a special runtime of two and a half hours!

The first ever Women's Blood & Guts Match is set to be held tonight, as AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm collide with Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue of Triangle Of Madness, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir and current multi champion Mercedes Mone. All twelve women have encountered one another in some fashion over the course of the past couple of weeks, with Thekla having secured the advantage for her team when she defeated Cameron in the third Advantage Battle as part of a best Of Three Series.

Another Blood & Guts Match will be taking place, as The Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and PAC take on Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration, Roderick Strong, and Darby Allin. Not only did Strong defeat Moxley via count out on Saturday's "Collision" in the final Advantage Battle of another Best Of Three series to secure the advantage for his team, but Allin has been on a quest to put an end to The Death Riders for good over the past few weeks with his teammates in tonight's match slowly coming together to help him out.

In the Blood & Guts matches, a giant cage will surround two separate rings to lock all of the competitors inside. One competitor will square off with a member of the opposing team to kick off the match, with members of each team being added into the match with intervals one at a time beginning with the team who has the advantage in the match. The team who forces one of their opponents to either tap out to a submission or verbally surrender will be declared as the winner.

Elsewhere, as he prepares to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe of The Opps at AEW Full Gear on November 22, "Hangman" Adam Page will be squaring off with Joe's stablemate Powerhouse Hobbs in a non-title Falls Count Anywhere Match. Page and his allies Eddie Kingston and HOOK were unsuccessful in dethroning Joe, Hobbs, and their fellow stablemate Katsuyori Shibata as AEW World Trios Champions last Wednesday as the tensions between Page and Joe continue to mount.